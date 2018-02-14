Cavaliers' LeBron James: Erupts for game-high 37 in Tuesday's win
James scored 37 points (14-23 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-10 FT) while adding eight rebounds, eight assists and a block in 40 minutes during Tuesday's 120-112 win over the Thunder.
He continues to see a huge workload as the Cavs integrate all their new players into the lineup, and James is now averaging 30.0 points, 13.0 assists, 9.5 boards and 2.5 three-pointers in 39.3 minutes over the last four games. At some point the 33-year-old will need a breather, but at least for now the four-time MVP is a nightly triple-double threat as he carries the team on his shoulders.
