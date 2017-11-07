Cavaliers' LeBron James: Excused from shootaround, will play Tuesday

James was excused from Tuesday's morning shootaround to address a personal matter but is fully expected to play during the day's game against the Bucks, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

Whatever the matter is, it's apparently not serious enough to keep James from taking the floor Tuesday. He's been nothing short of his usual self this season, averaging 28.8 points, 9.0 assists, 7.2 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game.