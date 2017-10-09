Cavaliers' LeBron James: Expected to return Tuesday

James (ankle) is expected to make his preseason debut Tuesday against the Bulls, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.

James went through practice Monday, and while coach Ty Lue admitted the four-time MVP showed signs of rust, the hope is that he'll be able to see meaningful minutes Tuesday with the Cavs set to open the regular season a week later. Considering James has been practicing for several days and went through warmups prior to Friday's contest, it seems rather likely that the ankle injury wouldn't have caused to miss much, if any, time had it occurred during the regular season.