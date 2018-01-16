Cavaliers' LeBron James: Explodes for 32 points in Monday's loss
James supplied 32 points (12-18 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 8-13 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, four blocks and three steals across 36 minutes in Monday's 118-108 loss to the Warriors.
James was clearly the Cavs' offensive linchpin once again, even though his sky-high usage led to a game-high eight turnovers. The four-time MVP remained red-hot from the field as well, with his 66.7 percent success rate his best since Dec. 12. James has shot at least 50.0 percent in seven of the last eight games, and he's mirrored that high standard on the other end of the floor as well. Factoring in Monday's contest, he's notched multiple steals in six of the last nine contests, while also recording at least two blocks in three of the past four games as well.
