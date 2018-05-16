Cavaliers' LeBron James: Explodes in disappointing Game Two loss

James recorded 42 points (16-29 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 5-10 FT), 12 assists, 10 rebounds and one block in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 107-94 loss to Boston.

James was basically a one-man wrecking crew Tuesday, scoring 21 of his points in the first quarter alone. He was on a mission in this one but it proved futile as the supporting cast once again failed to show up, with the exception of Kevin Love. The only positive is that the series now moves back to Cleveland where the Cavaliers have proven to be a much tougher opponent across the playoffs and James will be hoping that the team decides to show up in what is now a must-win game.