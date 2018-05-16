Cavaliers' LeBron James: Explodes in disappointing Game Two loss
James recorded 42 points (16-29 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 5-10 FT), 12 assists, 10 rebounds and one block in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 107-94 loss to Boston.
James was basically a one-man wrecking crew Tuesday, scoring 21 of his points in the first quarter alone. He was on a mission in this one but it proved futile as the supporting cast once again failed to show up, with the exception of Kevin Love. The only positive is that the series now moves back to Cleveland where the Cavaliers have proven to be a much tougher opponent across the playoffs and James will be hoping that the team decides to show up in what is now a must-win game.
More News
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Shockingly stymied in Game 1 loss•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Chief sweeper in Game Four demolition•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Drains winning bucket at buzzer in Game 3•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Goes off for 43 points in Game 2•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Triple-doubles in crucial Game 1 victory•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Stars in Game 7 win•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....