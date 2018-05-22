Cavaliers' LeBron James: Feasts in Game Four victory
James had 44 points (17-28 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 9-13 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals in 41 minutes during Monday's 111-102 victory over the Celtics.
Playoff LeBron was at it again Monday, scoring a game-high 44 points as the Cavaliers leveled the Eastern Conference Finals. While James failed to deliver a lot outside of scoring, his points were more than enough to help secure the victory. He did record seven turnovers and shot just 9-of-13 from the free-throw line but his point total basically negated those deficiencies. Game Five is in Boston on Wednesday and James will need to be at his best once again in what could prove to be the pivotal game in the series.
