Cavaliers' LeBron James: Fills box score in victory
James finished with 25 points (8-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 8-12 FT), 12 rebounds, 12 assists, two steals and two blocks in 38 minutes during Thursday's 121-112 victory over the Lakers.
James powered his way to another triple-double, having his way with the young Lakers defense. With the lack of a quality point-guard, James has put his passing game on full display. He has recorded double-figure assists in the last three games, averaging 14 assists in the period. Isaiah Thomas (hip) is closing in on a return which will take away from some of James' opportunities, but he should still remain a lock to finish the season as a top 10 player in all formats.
