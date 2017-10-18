Cavaliers' LeBron James: Fills stat sheet in dramatic win

James posted 29 points (12-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 16 rebounds, nine assists and three blocked shots across 41 minutes in Tuesday's 102-99 win over the Celtics.

Although his participation in this game was in question, James participated in the morning shootaround and was good to go. He ushered in the 2017 season with a bang, leading his team in all categories except steals. Most of James' impressive plays came when dishing out dimes, with a highlight-reel-worthy flip to Jeff Green in the paint particularly standing out. The All-Star almost single-handedly fended off a late-game charge by the Celtics to take the win. Though he's certainly surrounded by a different cast of characters, his first real action with Dwyane Wade, Derrick Rose and Jae Crowder didn't seem to faze him one bit. The Cavaliers will travel to Milwaukee to face the Bucks on Friday, and James will be a must-start in all formats.