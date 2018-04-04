Cavaliers' LeBron James: Game-high 27 points Tuesday

James tallied 27 points (8-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 8-11 FT), 10 rebounds and six assists across 37 minutes in Tuesday's 112-106 victory over the Raptors.

James continues to do what he has all year: post consistent stat lines while taking over games when necessary. He has stepped up his energy level when playing against potential playoff teams that he could see down the line, such as the Raptors. Look for James to coast into the playoffs, giving all he has once he is there.