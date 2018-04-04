Cavaliers' LeBron James: Game-high 27 points Tuesday
James tallied 27 points (8-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 8-11 FT), 10 rebounds and six assists across 37 minutes in Tuesday's 112-106 victory over the Raptors.
James continues to do what he has all year: post consistent stat lines while taking over games when necessary. He has stepped up his energy level when playing against potential playoff teams that he could see down the line, such as the Raptors. Look for James to coast into the playoffs, giving all he has once he is there.
More News
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Struggles from field, still notches triple-double•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Sets new NBA record in Friday's win•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Drops 41 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Quiet in loss Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Dazzles with 37 points in win•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Scores 27 in three quarters of play•
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...