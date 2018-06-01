Cavaliers' LeBron James: Goes bonkers in Game One overtime loss
James finished with 51 points (19-32 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 10-11 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists, one steal and one block in 47 minutes during Thursday's 124-114 loss to the Warriors.
James was simply amazing Thursday, almost single-handedly guiding the Cavaliers to an upset victory in Game One of the NBA Finals. Had it not been for a questionable play by JR Smith in the final seconds, the Cavaliers would have had a great opportunity to get a good look at the final shot and a chance to win in regulation. Side stories aside, James continues to demonstrate why he is the best player in the world with spectacular play after spectacular play. Unfortunately, he will need to repeat this type of effort if the Cavaliers hope to steal Game Two which is once again in Oakland on Sunday.
