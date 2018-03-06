Cavaliers' LeBron James: Goes for game-high 31 points Monday
James registered 31 points (11-17 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 29 minutes in Monday's 112-90 win over the Pistons.
James unfortunately did not notch a triple-double in this one, but he still recorded a more-than-desirable stat line Monday night, posting 31 points on 65 percent shooting. The Cavs have thrived when James plays with his new teammates, and with Rodney Hood, Larry Nance, and George Hill playing with the starters, there should be more chances to see that chemistry develop, especially after Monday's blowout win.
