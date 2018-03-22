Cavaliers' LeBron James: Goes off for 35 points, 17 assists

James provided 35 points (11-19 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 12-14 FT), 17 assists, seven rebounds and one steal across 39 minutes during a 132-129 win over the Raptors on Wednesday.

James turned in another monster effort as he scored a game-high 35 points in Wednesday's win and dished out 17 assists, which matched his second-best assist total on the season. He aggression was notable, as the 14 free throw attempts marked his second-highest total on the year. The only down side to the performance was that he failed to register a block for the first time since March 7.