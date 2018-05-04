Cavaliers' LeBron James: Goes off for 43 points in Game 2

James totaled 43 points (19-28 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-8 FT), 14 assists, eight rebounds and one steal across 41 minutes during a 128-110 win over the Raptors on Thursday.

James was off the charts in Game 2, as he rebounded from a slightly lackluster shooting effort in Game 1. The effort impressively marked the fourth time in this postseason that he's eclipsed the 40-point mark. The 14 assists also marked his highest assist total yet during this postseason run.