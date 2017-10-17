Play

Cavaliers' LeBron James: Goes through shootaround Tuesday

James (ankle) went through the team's Tuesday morning shootaround ahead of their game against the Celtics, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

While he's still considered questionable, this is certainly a good sign for James' availability during the season-opener. We should learn more about his status following shootaround or possibly prior to pre-game warmups.

