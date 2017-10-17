Cavaliers' LeBron James: Going through warmups Tuesday
James (ankle) was seen going through warmups without limitation ahead of Tuesday's opener against the Celtics.
All signs seem to be pointing to James taking the floor. But, until he's officially cleared, we'll have to assume he's still questionable. If for some reason he ends up sidelined, expect the likes of Kyle Korver, Jae Crowder and J.R. Smith to absorb much of his workload.
