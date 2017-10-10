Cavaliers' LeBron James: Good to go Tuesday vs. Bulls
James (ankle) has been cleared to play in Tuesday's preseason matchup with the Bulls, Cavaliers play-by-play announcer Fred McLeod reports.
James was already fully expected to make his preseason debut Tuesday, so this latest update comes as no surprise. Look for him to take on his usual spot in the starting lineup, though it remains to be seen if coach Tyronn Lue will limit his minutes a bit. James will have just two final tune-ups to prepare for the regular-season opener in exactly a week.
More News
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Expected to return Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Will remain sidelined Sunday against Wizards•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Not playing Friday•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Practices in full Thursday•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Out for Wednesday's preseason opener•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Won't play in Monday's scrimmage•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, busts 2017
Isaiah Thomas and Josh Jackson could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...