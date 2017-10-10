Cavaliers' LeBron James: Good to go Tuesday vs. Bulls

James (ankle) has been cleared to play in Tuesday's preseason matchup with the Bulls, Cavaliers play-by-play announcer Fred McLeod reports.

James was already fully expected to make his preseason debut Tuesday, so this latest update comes as no surprise. Look for him to take on his usual spot in the starting lineup, though it remains to be seen if coach Tyronn Lue will limit his minutes a bit. James will have just two final tune-ups to prepare for the regular-season opener in exactly a week.