Cavaliers' LeBron James: Has milestone tarnished in loss

James scored 28 points (10-23 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-10 FT) to go along with nine rebounds, seven assists and one block across 38 minutes during Tuesday's 114-102 loss to the Spurs.

James reached 30,000 career points with a bucket over Danny Green early on in this one, but the milestone was tarnished as the Cavs lost for the sixth time in the last seven to a seemingly undermanned Spurs team. Typically quite efficient from the field, James has struggled to the tune of 45 percent shooting over his last three games. His defensive contributions are also down a bit -- he has just two blocks and one steal total in those games -- and James will seemingly need to rediscover his best form if his team is to get off the schneid anytime soon.