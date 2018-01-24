Cavaliers' LeBron James: Has milestone tarnished in loss
James scored 28 points (10-23 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-10 FT) to go along with nine rebounds, seven assists and one block across 38 minutes during Tuesday's 114-102 loss to the Spurs.
James reached 30,000 career points with a bucket over Danny Green early on in this one, but the milestone was tarnished as the Cavs lost for the sixth time in the last seven to a seemingly undermanned Spurs team. Typically quite efficient from the field, James has struggled to the tune of 45 percent shooting over his last three games. His defensive contributions are also down a bit -- he has just two blocks and one steal total in those games -- and James will seemingly need to rediscover his best form if his team is to get off the schneid anytime soon.
More News
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Quiet in loss•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Explodes for 32 points in Monday's loss•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Collects double-double Friday•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Dominates on both ends of the floor in win•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Scores 19 points in 33 minutes•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Scores team-high 24 points Tuesday•
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...