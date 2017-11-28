Cavaliers' LeBron James: Hot scoring stretch continues
James recorded 30 points (12-22 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds and six assists across 31 minutes during a 113-91 win over the 76ers on Monday.
James continued his recent scorching stretch as he scored at least 30 points for the fourth time in the last six games. He is also in the midst of his best stretch of the season from downtown, as he's canned at least three three-pointers in six consecutive games. To add to all that, James has shot at least 50 percent from the field in 11 of his last 13 outings.
More News
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Triple-doubles in win over Charlotte•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Scores 33 points Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Back in game after facial laceration•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Collects tenth double-double•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Scores 33, double-doubles in loss to Rockets•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Excused from shootaround, will play Tuesday•
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.