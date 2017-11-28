Cavaliers' LeBron James: Hot scoring stretch continues

James recorded 30 points (12-22 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds and six assists across 31 minutes during a 113-91 win over the 76ers on Monday.

James continued his recent scorching stretch as he scored at least 30 points for the fourth time in the last six games. He is also in the midst of his best stretch of the season from downtown, as he's canned at least three three-pointers in six consecutive games. To add to all that, James has shot at least 50 percent from the field in 11 of his last 13 outings.