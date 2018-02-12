Cavaliers' LeBron James: Just misses triple-double versus Celtics

James scored 24 points (9-20 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-7 FT) while adding 10 assists, eight rebounds, one steal and one block across 28 minutes during Sunday's 121-99 win over the Celtics.

James played his fewest minutes since Jan. 8 due to the blowout nature of the game, but he still came within two rebounds of his third straight triple-double. He seemed rejuvenated by the debuts of the team's new signings while relishing the added ball handling duties with Isaiah Thomas now out of the picture. James should continue to shoulder a heavy burden for the new-look Cavs, but perhaps the upgrade in talent around him will help his efficiency in the long term.