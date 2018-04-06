Cavaliers' LeBron James: Leads Cavs to comeback win Thursday

James scored 33 points (12-20 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 7-10 FT) while adding 14 assists and nine rebounds in 39 minutes during Thursday's 119-115 win over the Wizards.

Thirteen of his points came in the fourth quarter as he helped Cleveland overcome a 17-point second-half deficit. James has now scored 25 or more points in an incredible 16 of 19 games since the beginning of March while nearly averaging a triple-double, and while the Cavs can finish no higher than third in the Eastern Conference, the four-time MVP's current form still arguably makes them the favorites to get to the NBA Finals.