Cavaliers' LeBron James: Likely to see limited minutes
James' minutes will likely be limited during Wednesday's season finale against the Knicks, Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports.
While James will make his 82nd start of the season, coach Ty Lue indicated that he plans to pull James from the game once James reaches 10 points and extends his double-digit scoring streak. Nothing is set in stone -- and it's unclear just how long it may take LeBron to reach that total -- but he's now nonetheless a very risky DFS play Wednesday night.
More News
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Dazzles with 26 points and 11 assists•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Erupts for 44 points in triple-double•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Leads Cavs to comeback win Thursday•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Game-high 27 points Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Struggles from field, still notches triple-double•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Sets new NBA record in Friday's win•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....