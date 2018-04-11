Cavaliers' LeBron James: Likely to see limited minutes

James' minutes will likely be limited during Wednesday's season finale against the Knicks, Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports.

While James will make his 82nd start of the season, coach Ty Lue indicated that he plans to pull James from the game once James reaches 10 points and extends his double-digit scoring streak. Nothing is set in stone -- and it's unclear just how long it may take LeBron to reach that total -- but he's now nonetheless a very risky DFS play Wednesday night.