Cavaliers' LeBron James: Near triple-double in Sunday's defeat

James posted 33 points (14-25 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds, nine assists and one steal across 40 minutes in Sunday's 110-94 loss to the Spurs.

James' gargantuan efforts ultimately went for naught, as the rest of his first-unit teammates largely disappointed. The 33-year-old future Hall of Famer has now eclipsed the 30-point mark in three of the past five games while also totaling 29 in another contest within that sample. He came just one assist short of a second straight triple-double as well, and he's now hauled in double-digit boards in six of the last nine games. While the rest of the team continues to be mired in inconsistency, James is about as sure a proposition as there is any fantasy format, and likely even more so when he has to pick up the slack for other underperforming pieces.

