Cavaliers' LeBron James: Not playing Friday
James (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's preseason game against the Pacers, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.
Despite logging a full practice Thursday, the Cavaliers will continue to exercise caution with their superstar and hold him out of another preseason game. There's nothing to suggest that James' ankle injury is still bothering him, so it's likely just a maintenance day following a day of practice to help ensure that he is healthy for the start of the regular season.
