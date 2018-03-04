Cavaliers' LeBron James: Notches triple-double in loss
James notched 25 points (8-19 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-11 FT), 15 rebounds, 10 assists and two steals across 42 minutes during Saturday's 126-117 loss to the Nuggets.
James struggled from the field, but he still dominated on the boards and as a playmaker en route to his third triple-double in the last five games. He logged heavy minutes as Cleveland tried to pull themselves out of a hole but was unable to salvage a victory on his home court. James is averaging 27.4 points, 11.6 rebounds and 10.8 assists per game over that stretch and should continue to carry an unusually heavy burden at least until Kevin Love (hand) returns later this month.
