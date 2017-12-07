Cavaliers' LeBron James: One assist shy of triple-double Wednesday
James provided 32 points (12-18 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 11 rebounds, nine assists, three steals, two blocks and seven turnovers across 41 minutes during a 101-95 win over the Kings on Wednesday.
James provided across the board production as he came up one assist shy of his third triple-double of the season. The five three-pointers made marked a new season high and it was the ninth time this season that James has played at least 40 minutes. The defensive stats were nice as well, as it was just the third time this season that he's had at least two steals and two blocks in the same game.
