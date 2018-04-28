Cavaliers' LeBron James: One-man show in loss Friday

James had 22 points (7-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven assists, five rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 31 minutes during Friday's 121-87 loss to the Pacers.

James played just 31 minutes Friday as the Cavaliers were trounced by the Pacers. James received little support from his teammates, a trend that has been all too familiar throughout the series. James has never lost a first-round playoff series and he is going to need to be at his absolute best if he hopes to keep that streak alive on Sunday.

