Cavaliers' LeBron James: Out for Wednesday's preseason opener

James (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's preseason opener against the Hawks, Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports.

James continues to work back from a sprained ankle, but the Cavs' have no reason to rush their start player back into action too soon. While he'll miss Wednesday's contest, coach Ty Lue did mention that James will play at some point in the preseason, so he doesn't appear to be in any danger of missing regular season games.