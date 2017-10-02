Cavaliers' LeBron James: Out for Wednesday's preseason opener
James (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's preseason opener against the Hawks, Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports.
James continues to work back from a sprained ankle, but the Cavs' have no reason to rush their start player back into action too soon. While he'll miss Wednesday's contest, coach Ty Lue did mention that James will play at some point in the preseason, so he doesn't appear to be in any danger of missing regular season games.
More News
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Won't play in Monday's scrimmage•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Progresses to shooting Saturday•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Sitting out Friday•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Suffers ankle injury, X-ray comes back negative•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Leaves it all on the floor in Game 5•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Sets NBA Finals triple-doubles record•
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...