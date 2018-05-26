Cavaliers' LeBron James: Phenomenal in Game Six victory
James had 46 points (17-33 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 7-11 FT), 11 rebounds, nine assists, three steals and one block in 46 minutes during Friday's 109-99 victory over Boston.
The home trend continued as the Cavaliers were able to stave off elimination on the back of yet another dominant performance in Game Six. James was at his best on both ends of the floor and while this sort of effort is to be expected, it never fails to impress. James did suffer a lower leg injury late in the contest and while he was down for a short period, he played out the match. There is no reason to believe it will keep him out of Game Seven but is certainly worth keeping an eye on.
