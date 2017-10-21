Cavaliers' LeBron James: Plays well despite sore ankle

James tallied 24 points (10-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists, five rebounds, one steal and one block across 37 minutes during Friday's 116-97 win over the Bucks.

James' stats didn't make it seem like he was nursing a sore ankle Friday, though he was noticeably conservative on offense and committed six turnovers. It's a situation worth monitoring, but there's little doubt that James is one of the best in the league even when injured.