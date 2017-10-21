Cavaliers' LeBron James: Plays well despite sore ankle
James tallied 24 points (10-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists, five rebounds, one steal and one block across 37 minutes during Friday's 116-97 win over the Bucks.
James' stats didn't make it seem like he was nursing a sore ankle Friday, though he was noticeably conservative on offense and committed six turnovers. It's a situation worth monitoring, but there's little doubt that James is one of the best in the league even when injured.
More News
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Will play despite ankle soreness•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Fills stat sheet in dramatic win•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Will play in opener•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Going through warmups Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Goes through shootaround Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Remains questionable for Tuesday's opener•
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....