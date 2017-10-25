Cavaliers' LeBron James: Posts 34 points, 13 dimes in Monday's win

James supplied 34 points (13-20 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 13 assists, three steals, and two rebounds in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 119-112 win over the Bulls.

James was dominant, plus the Bulls held an early lead and kept the game close enough that he was forced to play heavy minutes. With Tristan Thompson and Kevin Love starting together for the first time this season, there were less rebounds to go around. However, James still scored and dished the ball extremely effectively, and he seems intent on carrying the Cavaliers this year.