Cavaliers' LeBron James: Posts 34 points, 13 dimes in Monday's win
James supplied 34 points (13-20 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 13 assists, three steals, and two rebounds in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 119-112 win over the Bulls.
James was dominant, plus the Bulls held an early lead and kept the game close enough that he was forced to play heavy minutes. With Tristan Thompson and Kevin Love starting together for the first time this season, there were less rebounds to go around. However, James still scored and dished the ball extremely effectively, and he seems intent on carrying the Cavaliers this year.
More News
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Plays well despite sore ankle•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Will play despite ankle soreness•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Fills stat sheet in dramatic win•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Will play in opener•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Going through warmups Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Goes through shootaround Tuesday•
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...