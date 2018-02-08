Cavaliers' LeBron James: Posts triple-double, hits game-winner Wednesday

James exploded for 37 points (16-22 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 15 assists, 10 rebounds, one steal, and one block in 48 minutes during Wednesday's 140-138 overtime win against the Timberwolves.

James caught a lengthy inbounds pass inside the top of the three-point arc with a second remaining in overtime, then turned and drained the fadeaway jumper to beat the buzzer. It capped an incredible performance in which he dropped his ninth triple-double of 2017-18. For as much as the Cavaliers have been struggling, James just keeps chugging along, and he has handed out at least 15 dimes on three separate occasions this season.

