Cavaliers' LeBron James: Posts triple-double, hits game-winner Wednesday
James exploded for 37 points (16-22 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 15 assists, 10 rebounds, one steal, and one block in 48 minutes during Wednesday's 140-138 overtime win against the Timberwolves.
James caught a lengthy inbounds pass inside the top of the three-point arc with a second remaining in overtime, then turned and drained the fadeaway jumper to beat the buzzer. It capped an incredible performance in which he dropped his ninth triple-double of 2017-18. For as much as the Cavaliers have been struggling, James just keeps chugging along, and he has handed out at least 15 dimes on three separate occasions this season.
More News
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Totals 25 points Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Sits in fourth quarter Saturday•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Teases triple-double in Sunday's win•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Triple-doubles Friday•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Has milestone tarnished in loss•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Quiet in loss•
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...