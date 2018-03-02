Cavaliers' LeBron James: Pours in game-high 30 in Thursday's loss
James scored 30 points (12-24 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT) while adding nine rebounds, eight assists and a steal in 39 minutes during Thursday's 108-97 loss to the 76ers.
Unfortunately no other Cavs player managed more than 13 points, wasting James' sterling outing. He's now scored more than 30 points in four of the last five games as tried to drag an undermanned roster back up to the top of the Eastern Conference standings.
