Cavaliers' LeBron James: Powers team to 11th straight win

James finished with 34 points (13-22 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 12 assists, two rebounds and one block in 39 minutes during Saturday's 116-111 victory over Memphis.

James put the team on his back down the stretch, guiding the Cavs to their 11th consecutive win. He scored almost half of his points in the fourth quarter, proving once again why he is one of the most dominant players in recent memory. He has been playing at an amazing level so far this season, and an injury is likely the only thing that will slow him down.