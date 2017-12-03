Cavaliers' LeBron James: Powers team to 11th straight win
James finished with 34 points (13-22 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 12 assists, two rebounds and one block in 39 minutes during Saturday's 116-111 victory over Memphis.
James put the team on his back down the stretch, guiding the Cavs to their 11th consecutive win. He scored almost half of his points in the fourth quarter, proving once again why he is one of the most dominant players in recent memory. He has been playing at an amazing level so far this season, and an injury is likely the only thing that will slow him down.
More News
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Double-doubles in win Thursday•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Hot scoring stretch continues•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Triple-doubles in win over Charlotte•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Scores 33 points Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Back in game after facial laceration•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Collects tenth double-double•
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...