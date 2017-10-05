Cavaliers' LeBron James: Practices in full Thursday

James (ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice but is still questionable for Friday's preseason game against the Pacers, Jason Lloyd of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

James practicing in full pretty much confirms that he is perfectly healthy with the regular season approaching, but it's still possible that team elects to keep him limited through the preseason. Regardless of James' participation over the next week or so, the superstar forward is expected to be 100 percent ready for the start of the regular season.