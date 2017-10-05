Cavaliers' LeBron James: Practices in full Thursday
James (ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice but is still questionable for Friday's preseason game against the Pacers, Jason Lloyd of The Athletic Cleveland reports.
James practicing in full pretty much confirms that he is perfectly healthy with the regular season approaching, but it's still possible that team elects to keep him limited through the preseason. Regardless of James' participation over the next week or so, the superstar forward is expected to be 100 percent ready for the start of the regular season.
More News
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Out for Wednesday's preseason opener•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Won't play in Monday's scrimmage•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Progresses to shooting Saturday•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Sitting out Friday•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Suffers ankle injury, X-ray comes back negative•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Leaves it all on the floor in Game 5•
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...