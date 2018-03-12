Cavaliers' LeBron James: Productive again despite double-digit loss
James generated 24 points (9-20 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block across 31 minutes in Sunday's 127-113 loss to the Lakers.
Even in yet another disappointing defeat, James churned out some typically superior production, once again serving as the team leader in scoring and rebounding. The surging Lakers had the game in hand by the fourth quarter, leading to James logging his second-lowest minutes total of March and preventing him from an even more noteworthy night. The 15-year veteran how has a trio 10-rebound efforts in the last five contests, and irrespective of Cleveland's fortunes the rest of the way, he remains about as sure a bet for stellar across-the-stat-sheet numbers as there is in the fantasy realm.
