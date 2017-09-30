Play

Cavaliers' LeBron James: Progresses to shooting Saturday

James (ankle), who missed Friday's practice, was seen shooting at Saturday's practice, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

James is working his way back from a sprained ankle, of which X-rays revealed no structural damage. Understandably, the team is seemingly being as cautious as possible with him. He should be considered questionable in advance of the team's first preseason contest Wednesday against the Hawks.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Fantasy Basketball