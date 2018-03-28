Cavaliers' LeBron James: Quiet in loss Tuesday
James had 18 points (7-18 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven assists, and six rebounds in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 98-79 loss to Miami.
James was a non-factor Tuesday, producing his worst performance in some time. He failed to record a defensive stat while scoring under 20 points for the first time in over a month. The Cavaliers were run out of the gym early and never got into the game. The 76ers are breathing down the neck of the Cavaliers for the third seed in the East and James will look to bounce back Wednesday against the Hornets in a must-win game.
More News
