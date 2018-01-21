Cavaliers' LeBron James: Quiet in loss

James recorded 18 points (8-17 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and one block in 39 minutes during Saturday's 148-124 loss to the Thunder.

James had an unusually quiet game Saturday, as the Cavaliers recent poor form continued. He has seen his numbers take a dip across the month of January, epitomized by his struggles from the free-throw line. Over nine games in January he is shooting just 65 percent from the charity stripe, on 6.5 attempts per game. While this is likely to increase, it is worth keeping an eye on. With the return of Isaiah Thomas to the lineup, James is not going to be the player he was for the first 2 months of the season but should still remain a top 10 asset moving forward.