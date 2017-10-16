Cavaliers' LeBron James: Remains questionable for Tuesday's opener

James (ankle) remains questionable to play in Tuesday's regular season opener against the Celtics, Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports.

The four-time MVP took part in only one preseason game and was held out of the team's exhibition finale Friday against the Magic. James was then limited at Sunday's practice, though he did take part in Monday's walk-through session. Afterward, coach Ty Lue told the media that he still doesn't know if James will play Tuesday night, so it appears the decision may not come until closer to game time. However, Lue did indicate that he's preparing as if James will suit up. In the event that James ultimately doesn't play, expect Jeff Green, Jae Crowder and perhaps Dwyane Wade to absorb most of his minutes on the wing.