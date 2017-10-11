Cavaliers' LeBron James: Ruled out for preseason finale Friday

James (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's preseason finale against the Magic, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.

James has dealt with a sore left ankle throughout the entirety of the exhibition slate, but made his debut on Tuesday, playing 30 minutes against the Bulls. Following the game, it was noted that the ankle was fairly sore and that continues to be the case. He wasn't able to practice Wednesday and will sit out the rest of the week with the hope that he's back to full strength prior to the regular season. Coach Tyronn Lue wasn't willing to confirm James would be ready for the opener, though he'll have nearly a week for further rest and recovery.