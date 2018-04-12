Cavaliers' LeBron James: Scores 10 points in 11 minutes
James scored 10 points (4-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), grabbed five rebounds, dished two assists, and snatched one steal across 11 minutes Wednesday in Cleveland's loss to New York.
James and the Cavs took their foot off the gas in their regular season finale as they gear up for another playoff run. He played in all 82 regular season matchups for the first time in his 15-year career and he eclipsed 3,000 total minutes played for the first time since the 2010-11 season, his first with the Miami Heat. James absorbed a massive workload during a what turned out to be a tumultuous season in Cleveland but once again, he raised the bar for what fantasy owners can expect from him.
