Cavaliers' LeBron James: Scores 16 points in 38 minutes
James registered 16 points (6-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, 14 assists, and five steals across 38 minutes Wednesday in Cleveland's loss to Sacramento.
James ended his triple-double drought Wednesday, registering his first since December 17th, 2017. His amazing production has been normalized, and he continues to be the top player in fantasy hoops. So far in the month of December James is averaging 27.4 points on 52.2-percent shooting to go along with 10.4 assists per game.
