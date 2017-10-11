Cavaliers' LeBron James: Scores 17 points in preseason debut
James recorded 17 points (8-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one steal, one block and eight turnovers across 30 minutes during a 108-94 loss to the Bulls on Tuesday.
James (ankle) made his preseason debut, and while he shot the ball well, he also struggled with turnovers. But that can be excused, as it was his first game action with the new teammates, and it is the preseason. James received 30 minutes, and showed no signs of any injury, so he looks ready to roll for the regular season.
