Cavaliers' LeBron James: Scores 19 points in 33 minutes
James registered 19 points (8-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, one steal, and one block in 33 minutes Wednesday in Cleveland's loss to Boston.
James came out of the gate hot, but couldn't carry the Cavs to victory in Boston. He didn't have much help on offense and buckets became tougher to come by once the Celtics started to shrink the floor and dare the other Cavs players to make shots. The 2017-18 version of James is a force to be reckoned with, similar to 2016-17 version, and the 2015-16 version, and the 2014-15 version, and so on. It's tough to imagine that James can improve on his 27.5 points / 8.1 rebounds / 9.1 assists averages, but the addition of a healthy Isaiah Thomas might just do the trick as we transition into the second half.
