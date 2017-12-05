Cavaliers' LeBron James: Scores 23 points Monday

James scored 23 points (9-15 FG, 2-4 3PT, 3-4 FT) to go along with seven rebounds, six assists and two steals over 34 minutes in Monday's 113-91 win over Chicago.

For the seventh straight game, James scored at least 21 points. Averaging 28.0 points, it should be no surprise that he is scoring at such an impressive rate. However, on Monday, Cleveland's offense was distributed between James, Kevin Love and Dwyane Wade, all three of which scored 23 points or better. Not having to carry the entirety of the offense will only help James and the Cavaliers moving forward.