Cavaliers' LeBron James: Scores 27 in three quarters of play

James recorded 28 points (11-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), nine assists, six rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot on 29 minutes during Friday's 120-95 win over the Suns.

As expected, the Suns were no problem for James and the Cavs, who were finally injury-free on Friday. James sat out the fourth quarter and as a result, we didn't see the kind of stellar production that we've been seeing from James in recent weeks. As the season draws to a close you'll see less and less of James in lopsided games, and their upcoming game against Brooklyn on Sunday could be one of them.

