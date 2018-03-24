Cavaliers' LeBron James: Scores 27 in three quarters of play
James recorded 28 points (11-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), nine assists, six rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot on 29 minutes during Friday's 120-95 win over the Suns.
As expected, the Suns were no problem for James and the Cavs, who were finally injury-free on Friday. James sat out the fourth quarter and as a result, we didn't see the kind of stellar production that we've been seeing from James in recent weeks. As the season draws to a close you'll see less and less of James in lopsided games, and their upcoming game against Brooklyn on Sunday could be one of them.
More News
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Goes off for 35 points, 17 assists•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Blows up for 40 points Monday•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Struggled from the line in victory•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Another stellar effort for naught Thursday•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Triple-doubles in victory•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Productive again despite double-digit loss•
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...