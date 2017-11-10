Cavaliers' LeBron James: Scores 33, double-doubles in loss to Rockets
James recorded 33 points (15-24 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven assists, four rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot across 40 minutes in Thursday's 117-113 loss to the Rockets.
James coughed up the ball nine times in this contest, the most turnovers he's committed since November 15th of last year. While James will always give you a decent stat line even on an off night, the Cavs are stagnant currently at 5-7 and James is putting way too much pressure on himself to win games single-handedly, and you can sense him forcing situations when you watch the team struggle. You're definitely starting him every night and considering him in DFS despite Cleveland's current woes.
More News
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Excused from shootaround, will play Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Collects season-high 57 points in victory•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Turnovers dampen Wednesday's effort•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Double-doubles with on 16 points in loss•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Triple-doubles Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Posts 34 points, 13 dimes in Monday's win•
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...