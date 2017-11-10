Cavaliers' LeBron James: Scores 33, double-doubles in loss to Rockets

James recorded 33 points (15-24 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven assists, four rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot across 40 minutes in Thursday's 117-113 loss to the Rockets.

James coughed up the ball nine times in this contest, the most turnovers he's committed since November 15th of last year. While James will always give you a decent stat line even on an off night, the Cavs are stagnant currently at 5-7 and James is putting way too much pressure on himself to win games single-handedly, and you can sense him forcing situations when you watch the team struggle. You're definitely starting him every night and considering him in DFS despite Cleveland's current woes.