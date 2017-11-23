Cavaliers' LeBron James: Scores 33 points Wednesday
James scored 33 points (11-17 FG, 4-7 3PT, 7-9 FT) to go along with six rebounds, five assists and two steals over 33 minutes in Wednesday's 119-109 win over Brooklyn.
James is in the midst of a four game stretch in which he is averaging 30.2 points. In three out of the last four games, the forward has eclipsed the 30 point mark. James is unsurprisingly dominating the Cleveland offense while it awaits the arrival of guard Isaiah Thomas sometime in the new year.
