Cavaliers' LeBron James: Scores 34 points in tough victory

James finished with 34 points (12-23 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 8-8 FT), nine assists, six rebounds and three steals across 39 minutes in Thursday's 115-112 victory over the Bulls.

James kept rolling in a tough victory over the resurgent Bulls, leading his team with 34 points on 23 shots attempts. He continues to put up amazing numbers on a nightly basis and is currently the number one ranked player in fantasy. Isaiah Thomas (hip) is due back in the next week or so which could take some of the shine off James' outstanding numbers. Owners need not panic, however, as he should still flirt with being a top-five fantasy asset the rest of the way.