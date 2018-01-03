Cavaliers' LeBron James: Scores team-high 24 points Tuesday
James scored 24 points (10-17 FG, 0-2 3PT 4-4 FT) to go with six assists, eight rebounds, four steals and one block across 34 minutes during Tuesday's 127-110 win against Portland.
All around, James has been stuffing the stat sheet as of late. The scoring has remained astounding for the forward, who is averaging 27.0 points over his last six games. In addition, the rebounds (15.4) and assists (10.6) over his last 11 games have been out of this world. However, Tuesday heralded the arrival of guard Isaiah Thomas to the fold in Cleveland. It is hard to imagine that Thomas, who averaged 5.9 assists in 2016-17, won't impact James' role as a point-forward.
